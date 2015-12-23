Dr. Botwinick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adam Botwinick, MD
Dr. Adam Botwinick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Meadow, NY.
Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island - East Meadow - Merrick Avenue30 Merrick Ave Ste 100, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 812-8678Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island-valleystream70 E Sunrise Hwy Ste 400, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Directions (516) 374-4199
Dr. Botwinick did an excellent job treating the spot of rust that I had gotten in my eye. He removed the spot, explained what he was doing very well and made sure I understood what needed to be done going forward as far as recovery and treatment. When I went to a different ophthalmologist for a follow up, she remarked on what a great job my previous doctor had done on the procedure. Thank you for taking the time and effort to do the right job.
