Dr. Adam Botwinick, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Adam Botwinick, MD

Dr. Adam Botwinick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Meadow, NY. 

Dr. Botwinick works at Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island in East Meadow, NY with other offices in Valley Stream, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Botwinick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island - East Meadow - Merrick Avenue
    30 Merrick Ave Ste 100, East Meadow, NY 11554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 812-8678
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island-valleystream
    70 E Sunrise Hwy Ste 400, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 374-4199

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Blepharitis
Stye
Dry Eyes
Blepharitis
Stye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Blepharitis
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Diabetes Type 2
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypertension
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Tension Headache
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 23, 2015
    Dr. Botwinick did an excellent job treating the spot of rust that I had gotten in my eye. He removed the spot, explained what he was doing very well and made sure I understood what needed to be done going forward as far as recovery and treatment. When I went to a different ophthalmologist for a follow up, she remarked on what a great job my previous doctor had done on the procedure. Thank you for taking the time and effort to do the right job.
    Teddy in New York, NY — Dec 23, 2015
    About Dr. Adam Botwinick, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366734097
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Botwinick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Botwinick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botwinick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Botwinick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Botwinick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

