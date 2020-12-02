See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Kingman, AZ
Dr. Adam Braze, DO

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.3 (12)
Map Pin Small Kingman, AZ
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Adam Braze, DO

Dr. Adam Braze, DO is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Kingman, AZ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiothoracic Surgery. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Braze works at Kingman Regional Medical Center in Kingman, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Braze's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kingman Regional Medical Center
    3269 N Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman, AZ 86409 (928) 757-2101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Kingman Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Cancer
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Lung Cancer
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Lung Cancer
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Aortic Valve Disease
Atrial Fibrillation
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diverticulum
Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Malignancies
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Arrhythmias
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
Colorectal Cancer
Congenital Heart Defects
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Fistula
Esophageal pH Monitoring
Esophageal Varices
Gastric Ulcer
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Liver Cancer
Lung Abscess
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Mitral Valve Disease
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Pelvic Abscess
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Pulmonary Embolism
Pyloric Stenosis
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Tonsillitis
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Veins
Ventral Hernia
    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health
    Geisinger Health Plan
    Golden Rule
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 02, 2020
    Excellent
    John — Dec 02, 2020
    About Dr. Adam Braze, DO

    Specialties
    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1336265297
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Cardiothoracic Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Braze, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Braze has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Braze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Braze works at Kingman Regional Medical Center in Kingman, AZ.

    Dr. Braze has seen patients for Lung Cancer, and more.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Braze. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

