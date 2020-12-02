Overview of Dr. Adam Braze, DO

Dr. Adam Braze, DO is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Kingman, AZ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiothoracic Surgery. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Braze works at Kingman Regional Medical Center in Kingman, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.