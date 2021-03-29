Dr. Adam Bree, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Bree, DMD
Dr. Adam Bree, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Creve Coeur, MO.
Premier Dental Partners - Creve Coeur - Olive Blvd12528 Olive Blvd Ste F, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions (314) 597-9080
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lincoln Financial Group
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Temporary crown prepared and installed. Feels absolutely fine and normal with all aspects. Confident the permanent crown will be the same.
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Bree has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bree accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bree using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Bree. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.