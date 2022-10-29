Overview of Dr. Adam Bright, MD

Dr. Adam Bright, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bright works at SCHOFIELD, HAND & BRIGHT ORTHOPAEDICS in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.