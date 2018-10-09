Overview

Dr. Adam Brodsky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.



Dr. Brodsky works at Heart & Vascular Center Of Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.