Dr. Adam Brodsky, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Adam Brodsky, MD

Dr. Adam Brodsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Canaan, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Brodsky works at Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in New Canaan, CT with other offices in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Brachial Plexus Palsy and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brodsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Center Inc.
    166 Cherry St, New Canaan, CT 06840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 323-7331
  2. 2
    Stephen Massimi MD PC
    1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 323-7331

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 02, 2020
    Highly recommended. Takes his time to explain everything and go over your concerns.
    DS — Sep 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adam Brodsky, MD
    Dr. Brodsky's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Brodsky

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adam Brodsky, MD.

    About Dr. Adam Brodsky, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1154375525
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Brodsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brodsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brodsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brodsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brodsky has seen patients for Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Brachial Plexus Palsy and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brodsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Brodsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brodsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brodsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brodsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

