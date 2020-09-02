Dr. Adam Brodsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brodsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Brodsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adam Brodsky, MD
Dr. Adam Brodsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Canaan, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Brodsky's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Center Inc.166 Cherry St, New Canaan, CT 06840 Directions (203) 323-7331
Stephen Massimi MD PC1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 323-7331
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommended. Takes his time to explain everything and go over your concerns.
About Dr. Adam Brodsky, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
