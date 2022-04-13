Dr. Adam Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Brown, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Atlantic Brain and Spine PA2208 S 17th St Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 505-4502Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- MetLife
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing dr brown sense 2007 had to have some major surgery on my back well that year i had to have about six more surgery’s my spine was bad very bad so now I need at least two more But for some reason they don’t want to do them i understand why not one of them but the lower part i need done bad BAD I can’t walk 10 yards without going down to my knees last time I was in there Chris saw me and told me why no more on the middle of my back but when I asked him about my lower back he just walked out on my and yes I know i can be a pain in the butt But when you are in PAIN you don’t care so still don’t know why they don’t help me or care too and on top of that I found some MONEY In the waiting room and gave them it Well I Thought that after 30 days it would be mine well guess what NOPE BUT THATS ok because like my church said my conscience is clear anyway can anyone tell me of another back doctor yes I’m asking here hope someone reads this and knows how i feel life is not fun any
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1336283795
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurol Inst
- Washington U - Barnes Hosp
- U Nc Hosps
- BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
