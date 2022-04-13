Overview of Dr. Adam Brown, MD

Dr. Adam Brown, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at Atlantic Brain and Spine PA in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Fusion, Herniated Disc, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.