Dr. Adam Brown, DPM is a Podiatry Sports Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Podiatry Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center, Roper Hospital and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
1
Carolina Foot Specialists615 Wesley Dr Ste 340, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 225-5575
2
Mount Pleasant office501 Bramson Ct Unit 301, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 654-8250
Hospital Affiliations
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Roper Hospital
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown and his staff have always been very professional, friendly, and competent in their actions.
About Dr. Adam Brown, DPM
- Podiatry Sports Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Plantation General Hospital Podiatric Residency Program
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- College of Charleston
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
