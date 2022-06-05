See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Adam Bruggeman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Adam Bruggeman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (61)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Adam Bruggeman, MD

Dr. Adam Bruggeman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, North Central Baptist Hospital, South Texas Spine And Surgical Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Bruggeman works at Acme Assist Pllc in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Bulverde, TX and Spring Branch, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Post-Laminectomy Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Stephen Pearce, MD
Dr. Stephen Pearce, MD
4.8 (75)
View Profile

Dr. Bruggeman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Acme Assist Pllc
    3619 Paesanos Pkwy Ste 302, San Antonio, TX 78231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 802-4662
  2. 2
    Bulverde/Spring Branch
    32685 US Highway 281 N Ste 100, Bulverde, TX 78163 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 802-4662
  3. 3
    Adjacent to Methodist Stone Oak Hospital
    1139 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 565, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 802-4662
  4. 4
    Westover Hills (Inside Dr. Tisdall's office)
    3903 Wiseman Blvd Ste 206, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 802-4662
  5. 5
    Foundation Medical Building
    9502 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 802-4662
  6. 6
    Bulverde/Spring Branch
    184 Creekside Park Rd Ste 200, Spring Branch, TX 78070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 802-4662

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
  • Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
  • North Central Baptist Hospital
  • South Texas Spine And Surgical Hospital
  • St. Lukes Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bruggeman?

    Jun 05, 2022
    The only surgeon I will trust to repair anything that have to do with my spine. Dr. Bruggeman Is who I highly recommend to anyone that need Spinal Fusion, this is week 3 after surgery on my C3 C4 C5 C6 and it hurts now, but after my 6 weeks is up I will feel so good. Thank you Dr. Adam Bruggeman. If anyone needs surgery this doctor is your best bet.
    Karen Goode — Jun 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adam Bruggeman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Adam Bruggeman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bruggeman to family and friends

    Dr. Bruggeman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bruggeman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adam Bruggeman, MD.

    About Dr. Adam Bruggeman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316160625
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • South Texas Spinal Clinic, San Antonio
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Florida
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Bruggeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruggeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bruggeman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bruggeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bruggeman has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Post-Laminectomy Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruggeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruggeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruggeman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruggeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruggeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Adam Bruggeman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.