Dr. Brunson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Brunson, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Brunson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Brunson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carillon Sports and Family Medicine PA12225 28th St N Ste B, Saint Petersburg, FL 33716 Directions (727) 561-4303
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brunson?
I have been a patient of Dr Brunson for several years. He was instrumental in my recovery after a severe car accident. His staff, front and back office has been so welcoming and attentive. I recommended him and his staff including the Physical therapists to everyone.
About Dr. Adam Brunson, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023011913
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brunson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brunson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brunson works at
Dr. Brunson speaks Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Brunson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brunson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brunson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brunson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.