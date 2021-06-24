Dr. Adam Buchanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Buchanan, MD
Dr. Adam Buchanan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Madigan Army Medical Center9040a Reid St, Tacoma, WA 98431 Directions (253) 968-1892
Cascade Eye & Skin Centers PC1703 S Meridian Ste 101, Puyallup, WA 98371 Directions (253) 848-3000
Ophthalmic Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery Inc.12990 Manchester Rd Ste 102, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 567-3567Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Ophthalmic Plastic Cosmetic Surgery, Inc.300 Saint Peters Centre Blvd Ste 150, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (314) 567-3567
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Buchanan treated me for eye droop. He was excellent! I am so pleased with the results. I was apprehensive about having surgery on my eye, but he put me at ease, did an excellent job, and my healing and recovery were amazing. I'm so thankful I went to Dr. Buchanan and had something corrected that had been bothering me for years.
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Washington University, St Louis
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Buchanan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buchanan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buchanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buchanan has seen patients for Entropion, Eyelid Disorders and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buchanan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchanan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchanan.
