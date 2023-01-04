Dr. Adam Burdick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burdick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Burdick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adam Burdick, MD
Dr. Adam Burdick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.
Dr. Burdick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Burdick's Office Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic Medical Laboratories15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 605-7981
-
2
Scripps Clinic10862 Calle Verde, La Mesa, CA 91941 Directions (619) 670-5400
-
3
Scripps Clinic9898 Genesee Ave Fl 5, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8920
-
4
Scripps Green Hospital10666 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8920
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burdick?
Dr. Burdick performed deep brain stimulation surgery on me. He exuded confidence and made me feel hopeful about the surgery which was a success. He's a great guy too with a terrific sense of humor. It seems to me that all the negative reviews about him being rude are written by the same person. Judge for yourself when you meet him. Dr. Burdick is both a great neurosurgeon and person.
About Dr. Adam Burdick, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1801973474
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burdick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burdick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burdick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burdick works at
Dr. Burdick has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Brain Surgery and Neurostimulator Implantation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burdick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Burdick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burdick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burdick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burdick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.