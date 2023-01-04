Overview of Dr. Adam Burdick, MD

Dr. Adam Burdick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.



Dr. Burdick works at Scripps Clinic Rancho Bernardo in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Mesa, CA and La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Brain Surgery and Neurostimulator Implantation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.