Dr. Adam Butera, MD

Psychiatry
4.1 (43)
Map Pin Small Wichita Falls, TX
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Adam Butera, MD

Dr. Adam Butera, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.

Dr. Butera works at Adam Butera MD in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Butera's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Butera Adam MD
    1714 10th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 766-4482

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • United Regional Health Care System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Cognitive Function Testing
Major Depressive Disorder
Phobia
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Dementia or Depression Screening
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Opioid Dependence
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Impulse Control Disorders
Personality Disorders
Psychosis
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 29, 2022
    Dr. Butera has been the best(out of 5) psychiatrist I've been to over 20yrs. He listens and works with you to get your mental/emotional health to it's best state.
    Shelli Ray — Nov 29, 2022
    About Dr. Adam Butera, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376505545
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
