Overview of Dr. Adam Butera, MD

Dr. Adam Butera, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.



Dr. Butera works at Adam Butera MD in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.