Dr. Adam Calaway, MD

Urology
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Cleveland, OH
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Adam Calaway, MD

Dr. Adam Calaway, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. 

Dr. Calaway works at University Hospitals Urology Institute in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Westlake, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Calaway's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Uhmg-urology-brainard
    29001 Cedar Rd Ste 202, Cleveland, OH 44124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-3009
  2. 2
    University Hospitals Medical Group Inc.
    960 Clague Rd Ste 2470, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-3009
  3. 3
    6681 Ridge Rd Ste 1967, Cleveland, OH 44129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-3009
  4. 4
    Urology Institute
    11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-3009
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UH St. John Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Portage Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Syphilis Screening
Bladder Function Test
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Adam Calaway, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366704967
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Calaway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calaway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Calaway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Calaway has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calaway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calaway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calaway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

