Dr. Adam Cassis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adam Cassis, MD
Dr. Adam Cassis, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Neurotology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from West Virginia U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cassis works at
Dr. Cassis' Office Locations
Arizona Hearing and Balance Center225 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 558-5306
Banner Desert Medical Center1400 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 412-3000
- 3 18699 N 67th Ave Ste 300, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 566-4718
Hospital Affiliations
- J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cassis has treated me with respect and listed to everything I had to say. He took great care of me during surgery and my recovery. My after care once I came home has also been excellent. I would recommend Dr. Cassis to anyone who need to see a ENT doctor.
About Dr. Adam Cassis, MD
- Neurotology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1407052236
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Medical Center
- West Virginia University Hospitals Ruby Memorial Hospital
- West Virginia University Hospitals Ruby Memorial Hospital
- West Virginia U, School of Medicine
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cassis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cassis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cassis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cassis works at
Dr. Cassis has seen patients for Vertigo, EMG (Electromyography) and Bell's Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cassis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassis.
