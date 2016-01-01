Overview of Dr. Adam Cavallero, MD

Dr. Adam Cavallero, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Cavallero works at UCLA Health Thousand Oaks Primary & Specialty Care in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.