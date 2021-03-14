See All Podiatric Surgeons in Forest Hills, NY
Dr. Adam Cirlincione, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (26)
Map Pin Small Forest Hills, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Adam Cirlincione, DPM

Dr. Adam Cirlincione, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Dr. Cirlincione works at NORTH SHORE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL AT FOREST HILLS in Forest Hills, NY with other offices in Glen Cove, NY, New York, NY and Garden City Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cirlincione's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Shore University Hospital At Forest Hills
    10201 66th Rd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 830-4000
  2. 2
    Glen Cove
    70 Glen St Ste 104, Glen Cove, NY 11542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 609-3338
  3. 3
    Midtown
    165 W 46th St Ste 705, New York, NY 10036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 757-8266
  4. 4
    National Foot Care Center
    2403 Jericho Tpke, Garden City Park, NY 11040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 294-9540

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Adam Cirlincione, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1720063720
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • European Foot and Ankle
    Residency
    • Western Pennsylvania Hospital
    Internship
    • Catholic Medical Center Brooklyn Queens
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Binghamton University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Cirlincione, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cirlincione is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cirlincione has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cirlincione has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cirlincione. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cirlincione.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cirlincione, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cirlincione appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

