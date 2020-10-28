Overview

Dr. Adam Clark, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Chowan Hospital, Vidant Medical Center and Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital.



Dr. Clark works at Vidant Cardiology in Greenville, NC with other offices in Washington, NC and Ahoskie, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.