Overview

Dr. Adam Cohen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at MDVIP - Great Neck, New York in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.