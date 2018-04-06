See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Adam Cohen, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Adam Cohen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Cohen works at MDVIP - Great Neck, New York in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MDVIP - Great Neck, New York
    1000 Northern Blvd Ste 340, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 402-3243

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Diabetes Type 1
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Anemia
Diabetes Type 1
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Diabetes Type 1
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bird Flu
  View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Vaccination
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Vitamin K Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  View other
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 06, 2018
    In home care for my elderly mother who enjoys his visits.
    — Apr 06, 2018
    About Dr. Adam Cohen, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1104036516
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein Coll Med|Albert Einstein College Med|Albert Einstein College Of Medicine Bronx, Ny
    • Boston U, School of Medicine|Boston University School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
    • North Shore University Hospital

    Dr. Adam Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen works at MDVIP - Great Neck, New York in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cohen’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

