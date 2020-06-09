Dr. Adam Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Cohen, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Cohen, MD
Dr. Adam Cohen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
Indiana University Medical Center545 Barnhill Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 274-0738
Indiana Interventional Pain LLC5445 E 16th St, Indianapolis, IN 46218 Directions (317) 621-2200
Community Health Network8040 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 310, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-2200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellence. Compassion.
About Dr. Adam Cohen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
