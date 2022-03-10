See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Cape Girardeau, MO
Dr. Adam Cox, DO

Emergency Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Adam Cox, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from Kansas City University, Kansas City, MO and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Cox works at Saint Francis Emergency Department in Cape Girardeau, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Francis Emergency Department
    211 Saint Francis Dr, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Detoxification Evaluation
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Detoxification Evaluation
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)

Treatment frequency



Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

Mar 10, 2022
Dr. Cox gave me much needed pain medication for post-stroke pain in my left side.
Timothy White — Mar 10, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Adam Cox, DO
About Dr. Adam Cox, DO

Specialties
  • Emergency Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1679094593
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Freeman Health Systems, Joplin, MO
Medical Education
  • Kansas City University, Kansas City, MO
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Adam Cox, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cox works at Saint Francis Emergency Department in Cape Girardeau, MO. View the full address on Dr. Cox’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

