Dr. Adam Dann, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adam Dann, DO
Dr. Adam Dann, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Soin Medical Center and Wilson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dann works at
Dr. Dann's Office Locations
Grandview Medical Center405 W Grand Ave, Dayton, OH 45405 Directions (937) 723-3200MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
The Center for Orthopedics at Wilson Health915 Michigan St, Sidney, OH 45365 Directions (937) 498-2311Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic Associates of SW Ohio4160 Little York Rd Ste 10, Dayton, OH 45414 Directions (800) 824-9861Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic Associates - Centerville7677 Yankee St Ste 110, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (800) 824-9861Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Orthopedic Associates - Eaton450 Washington Jackson Rd # 112, Eaton, OH 45320 Directions (800) 824-9861Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hand & Orthopedic Center of Excellence1997 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 428-0400Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Soin Medical Center
- Wilson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adam Dann, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1720236433
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dann has seen patients for Broken Arm, Limb Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.