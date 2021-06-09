Dr. Adam Dao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Dao, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Dao, MD
Dr. Adam Dao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dao's Office Locations
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-3937
Mosaic Eye Specialists3555 Rosecrans St Ste 107B, San Diego, CA 92110 Directions (619) 462-3131
Kittner Eye Center, UNC Ophthalmology2226 Nelson Hwy Ste 200, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 Directions (919) 445-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dao displays much enthusiasm about his chosen field. I am happy with the care I have received from him and his staff.
About Dr. Adam Dao, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston and Affiliated Hospitals
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Texas A&M University
- Ophthalmology
