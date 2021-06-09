Overview of Dr. Adam Dao, MD

Dr. Adam Dao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dao works at Washington University School Of Medicine in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in San Diego, CA and Chapel Hill, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Dry Eyes and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.