Overview of Dr. Adam Darby, MD

Dr. Adam Darby, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Darby works at UCLA Health Thousand Oaks Neurology in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.