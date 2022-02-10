Dr. Adam Darby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Darby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adam Darby, MD
Dr. Adam Darby, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Darby works at
Dr. Darby's Office Locations
California Neurological Specialists2100 Lynn Rd Ste 230, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 497-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Needed diagnosis for mini-stroke symptoms. Dr Darby referred me to MRI that revealed a small brain aneurism. After coiling procedure the symptoms disappeared and no issues since.
About Dr. Adam Darby, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Darby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Darby works at
Dr. Darby has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Darby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Darby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darby.
