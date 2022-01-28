See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Seguin, TX
Dr. Adam Denker, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.9 (38)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adam Denker, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Seguin, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Florida State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital South, Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Denker works at Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - Seguin in Seguin, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - Seguin
    1348 E Walnut St Ste 8, Seguin, TX 78155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 571-7075
    Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - Briggs St.
    94 Briggs St Ste 600, San Antonio, TX 78224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 571-7194
    Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - Metropolitan Gateway
    1100 McCullough Ave Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 571-7069

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital South
  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital

Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter
Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Device Implantation and Extraction Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Adam Denker, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205013463
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
    • FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Florida State University College Of Medicine
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Denker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Denker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Denker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Denker has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Denker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

