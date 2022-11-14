See All Gastroenterologists in Loxahatchee, FL
Dr. Adam Dhedhi, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Adam Dhedhi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Saint Louis University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.

Dr. Dhedhi works at HCA Florida Palm Beach Gastroenterology - Loxahatchee in Loxahatchee, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Palm Beach Gastroenterology - Loxahatchee
    12953 Palms West Dr Ste 201, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 645-7246
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 14, 2022
I have been a patient of his partner for over 15 years! I was reluctant to see anyone else but Dr. Dhedhi treated me with respect consulting with his partner on my history and making me feel comfortable from the onset. A little difficult to do when you are sick!
Reesa Kamins — Nov 14, 2022
Photo: Dr. Adam Dhedhi, MD
About Dr. Adam Dhedhi, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 8 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi and Urdu
NPI Number
  • 1427436831
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Saint Louis University Health Sciences Center
Board Certifications
  • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Adam Dhedhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhedhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dhedhi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dhedhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dhedhi works at HCA Florida Palm Beach Gastroenterology - Loxahatchee in Loxahatchee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dhedhi’s profile.

Dr. Dhedhi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhedhi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhedhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhedhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

