Dr. Adam Dicker, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (23)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Adam Dicker, MD

Dr. Adam Dicker, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Dicker works at Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dicker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brachytherapy
Brain Cancer
Brain Tumor
Brachytherapy
Brain Cancer
Brain Tumor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Radioactive Seed Implants Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • One Net
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 26, 2018
    The best! He’s very calming and methodical doctor! My husband has him as his doctor!
    Helen DiServio — Apr 26, 2018
    Dr. Dicker's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Dicker

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Adam Dicker, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1558383984
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
    • Riddle Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Dicker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dicker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dicker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dicker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dicker works at Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Dicker’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Dicker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dicker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dicker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dicker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

