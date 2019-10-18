Dr. Adam Di Dio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Di Dio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Di Dio, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Di Dio, MD
Dr. Adam Di Dio, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Di Dio's Office Locations
- 1 2201 Central Ave Ste 200, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713 Directions (727) 894-1818
-
2
Largo Location2200 West Bay Dr, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 518-2977
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Di Dio?
Dr. Didio saved my brother’s life. After USF neurology diagnosed my brother with ALS , he went for a second opinion with Dr Didio. The Doctor explained that these tests need to be o Performed accurately and if not carefully monitored can be misdiagnosed. My brother did not have ALS but he did have CIDP. Dr Didio prescribed a regular schedule of iv treatments and within 2.5 years my brother went from deaths door to a healthy functioning man. He was not expected to get healthier but just to keep the disease from advancing. However, with the grace of Christ and a great Doctor, the disease has been pushed back and my brother is enjoying life. Praise God,
About Dr. Adam Di Dio, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1649298985
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Di Dio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Di Dio accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Di Dio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Di Dio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Di Dio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Di Dio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Di Dio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.