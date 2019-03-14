Dr. Didyk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Didyk, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Adam Didyk, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY.
East End Foot Ankle Psc13105 Eastpoint Park Blvd, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions (502) 365-4545
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I had terrible foot pain prior to going on vacation. He was able to quickly diagnose the problem and come up with a solution. I was able to enjoy my vacation without any foot pain. Thanks Dr Adam
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Didyk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Didyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Didyk has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Didyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Didyk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Didyk.
