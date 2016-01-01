Overview of Dr. Adam Dore, DO

Dr. Adam Dore, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Canonsburg General Hospital, Forbes Hospital, Jefferson Hospital and West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Dore works at Assoc in Endocrinology PC in Clairton, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.