Dr. Dore has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Dore, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adam Dore, DO
Dr. Adam Dore, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Canonsburg General Hospital, Forbes Hospital, Jefferson Hospital and West Penn Hospital.
Dr. Dore works at
Dr. Dore's Office Locations
Assoc in Endocrinology PC575 Coal Valley Rd Ste 573, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 267-6285
Groff Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine4815 Liberty Ave Ste 250, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 578-1152
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Canonsburg General Hospital
- Forbes Hospital
- Jefferson Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adam Dore, DO
- Rheumatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Rheumatology
