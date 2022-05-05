Overview

Dr. Adam Duckett, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Auburn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of New England / Main Campus and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital and Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Duckett works at Auburn Community Hospital in Auburn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.