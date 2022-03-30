Dr. Adam Dunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Dunn, MD
Dr. Adam Dunn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Olympia, WA.
Olympia Multi-specialty Clinic - Cardiology406 Black Hills Ln SW Ste C, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 754-1735
Olympia Multi Specialty Clinic128 Lilly Rd NE Ste 105, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 754-1735Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Multicare Capital Medical Center
- Providence Centralia Hospital
- Providence St. Peter Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
For 10 years Dr Dunn has treated me. Through correction of my heart medication, and two hospitalizations for stents, he has been a caring friend and advisor as well as my doctor. At 82, I’m as healthy as can be expected and confident that I am receiving the best heart care. Thank you Dr. Dunn.
- English
- 1609081330
Dr. Dunn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunn has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunn.
