Dr. Adam Ehrlich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Washington, PA. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Ehrlich works at Temple University Hospital Inc - Fort Washington in Fort Washington, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.