Dr. Adam Elhaddi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elhaddi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Elhaddi, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Elhaddi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Valley City, UT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus, Mountain Point Medical Center and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Elhaddi works at
Locations
-
1
Steward Cardiology Associates - West Valley3336 S 4155 Ste 203, West Valley City, UT 84120 Directions (801) 263-2370
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus
- Mountain Point Medical Center
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elhaddi?
Explains everything, draws pictures to show you everything.
About Dr. Adam Elhaddi, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1972713568
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University Of Human Med East Lansing Mi
- Cleveland Clincs
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elhaddi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elhaddi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elhaddi works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Elhaddi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elhaddi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elhaddi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elhaddi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.