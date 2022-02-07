Overview

Dr. Adam Elhaddi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Valley City, UT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus, Mountain Point Medical Center and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Elhaddi works at Steward Cardiology Associates - West Valley in West Valley City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.