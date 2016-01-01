Dr. Adam Everhart, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Everhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Everhart, DDS
Overview
Dr. Adam Everhart, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Angola, IN.
Dr. Everhart works at
Locations
Aspen Dental - Angola, IN1555 N Wayne St, Angola, IN 46703 Directions (844) 792-7081Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adam Everhart, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1912294356
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Everhart accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Everhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Everhart has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Everhart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Everhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Everhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.