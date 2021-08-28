Dr. Falchook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Falchook, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Falchook, MD
Dr. Adam Falchook, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL.
Dr. Falchook's Office Locations
Boca Raton Neurologic Associates PA1050 NW 15th St Ste 216A, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 338-8484
- 2 1111 SE Indian St Ste 102, Stuart, FL 34997 Directions (772) 675-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
The most thorough Doctor I have ever met.
About Dr. Adam Falchook, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1780773465
Dr. Falchook has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Myasthenia Gravis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Falchook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
