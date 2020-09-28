Overview

Dr. Adam Feingold, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Feingold works at Women's Medical Care in Prescott, AZ with other offices in Prescott Valley, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.