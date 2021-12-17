Dr. Feinstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Feinstein, DO
Overview of Dr. Adam Feinstein, DO
Dr. Adam Feinstein, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.
Dr. Feinstein works at
Dr. Feinstein's Office Locations
A Feinstein OMM Institute332 W Tienken Rd Ste B, Rochester Hills, MI 48306 Directions (586) 840-7599Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
A Feinstein OMM Institute36397 Harper Ave, Clinton Township, MI 48035 Directions (586) 840-7599
McLaren Macomb - Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine1030 Harrington St Ste 206, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 493-3260
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Feinstein is wonderful! I have seen him a few years now. He also has treated my parents and grandparents, my husband, and even my infant with torticolis. He is knowledgeable, caring, and compassionate. He’s given me massive improvement in the management of my chronic condition when nothing else has worked. And he works like a dog for his patients! When you need him he’s there! Not many doctors care that much anymore but Feinstein does.
About Dr. Adam Feinstein, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1891964292
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- OAKLAND UNIVERSITY
