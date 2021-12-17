See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Rochester Hills, MI
Dr. Adam Feinstein, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
3.4 (38)
Call for new patient details
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Adam Feinstein, DO

Dr. Adam Feinstein, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.

Dr. Feinstein works at A Feinstein OMM Institute in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI and Mount Clemens, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Feinstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    A Feinstein OMM Institute
    332 W Tienken Rd Ste B, Rochester Hills, MI 48306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 840-7599
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    A Feinstein OMM Institute
    36397 Harper Ave, Clinton Township, MI 48035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 840-7599
  3. 3
    McLaren Macomb - Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
    1030 Harrington St Ste 206, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 493-3260

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
  • Mclaren Macomb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Spondylitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Spondylitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Dec 17, 2021
    Dr Feinstein is wonderful! I have seen him a few years now. He also has treated my parents and grandparents, my husband, and even my infant with torticolis. He is knowledgeable, caring, and compassionate. He’s given me massive improvement in the management of my chronic condition when nothing else has worked. And he works like a dog for his patients! When you need him he’s there! Not many doctors care that much anymore but Feinstein does.
    JD — Dec 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adam Feinstein, DO
    About Dr. Adam Feinstein, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891964292
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • OAKLAND UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Feinstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

