Dr. Adam Feldman, MD

Urology
4.5 (13)
Map Pin Small Boston, MA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Adam Feldman, MD

Dr. Adam Feldman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boston, MA. 

Dr. Feldman works at Department of Urology - Boston Clinic in Boston, MA with other offices in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Circumcision, Kidney Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Feldman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Department of Urology - Boston Clinic
    165 Cambridge St Fl 7, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (857) 238-3838
  2. 2
    Massachusetts General Hospital
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-2797
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Newton-wellesley Department of Internal Medicine
    2014 Washington St, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 243-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Cooley Dickinson Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital
  • Salem Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Circumcision
Kidney Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Circumcision
Kidney Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Circumcision Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 14, 2021
    Compassionate, kind, professional, and direct. Red Sox fan too! Would give 6 stars if possible
    Carol suitor — Oct 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Adam Feldman, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457342636
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Circumcision, Kidney Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

