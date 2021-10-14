Dr. Adam Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Feldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adam Feldman, MD
Dr. Adam Feldman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boston, MA.
Dr. Feldman works at
Dr. Feldman's Office Locations
-
1
Department of Urology - Boston Clinic165 Cambridge St Fl 7, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (857) 238-3838
-
2
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-2797Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Newton-wellesley Department of Internal Medicine2014 Washington St, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 243-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feldman?
Compassionate, kind, professional, and direct. Red Sox fan too! Would give 6 stars if possible
About Dr. Adam Feldman, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1457342636
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman works at
Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Circumcision, Kidney Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.