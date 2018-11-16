Overview of Dr. Adam Fenichel, MD

Dr. Adam Fenichel, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fenichel works at Jewett Orthopedic Clinic PA in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Steroid Injection, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.