Dr. Adam Folbe, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Folbe, MD
Dr. Adam Folbe, MD is an Otorhinolaryngologic Nurse in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Otorhinolaryngologic Nursing, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Folbe's Office Locations
DMC Specialty Services - ENT - Harper Professional Building4160 John R St Ste 1007, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 966-9471
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Folbe was a member of my wife’s cancer team. If it was not for their amazing care, my wife believes she would not be here today! Dr. Folbe was kind and caring in all of my interaction and made her feel confident that he would fight relentlessly in her battle with her cancer. My wife strongly endorses Dr. Folbe and extends her five star rating and recommendation! God Bless
About Dr. Adam Folbe, MD
- Otorhinolaryngologic Nursing
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1346448040
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Folbe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Folbe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Folbe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Folbe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Folbe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Folbe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Folbe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.