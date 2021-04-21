See All Transplant Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Adam Frank, MD

Transplant Surgery
4.7 (85)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Adam Frank, MD

Dr. Adam Frank, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Frank works at Jefferson Transplant Institute in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frank's Office Locations

    Jefferson Transplant Institute
    1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Nicoletti Kidney Transplant Center
    833 Chestnut St Ste 138, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Organ Transplant
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant

Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 21, 2021
    Everyone was so pleasant. And Dr Frank is awesome. We like when you ask a question you get the answer. Highly recommend him! Thank you so much !
    Marsha Yost-Peterson — Apr 21, 2021
    About Dr. Adam Frank, MD

    • Transplant Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Italian and Tagalog
    • Male
    • 1982624235
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Temple University Hospital
    • Temple University Hospital
    • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Frank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frank has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frank accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frank works at Jefferson Transplant Institute in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Frank’s profile.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

