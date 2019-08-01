Dr. Adam Freedhand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedhand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Freedhand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adam Freedhand, MD
Dr. Adam Freedhand, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate|State University of New York, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Freedhand works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Freedhand's Office Locations
-
1
UT Physicians Orthopedics at Ironman Sports Medicine Institute - Memorial City10125 Katy Fwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 486-1700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freedhand?
Dr. Freedhand has replaced both the hip and knee on my left side. He isn't the best hand holder but does have a sense of humor and is extremely competent. His PA Nicole is wonderful. Had a slight settling of the hip prothesis shortly after surgery and both of them did a great job of explaining how it happens and reassuring me that it would have zero effect on my full recovery which was true.
About Dr. Adam Freedhand, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306888078
Education & Certifications
- Insall, Scott, Kelly Institute|Insall, Scott, Kelly Institute For Adult Reconstruction
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate|State University of New York, College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freedhand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freedhand accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freedhand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freedhand works at
Dr. Freedhand has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freedhand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Freedhand speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Freedhand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedhand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freedhand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freedhand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.