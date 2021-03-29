Dr. Adam Frome, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frome is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Frome, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adam Frome, MD
Dr. Adam Frome, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Huntsville Memorial Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Frome works at
Dr. Frome's Office Locations
-
1
Kidney Specialists of North Houston129 Vision Park Blvd Ste 109, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (936) 273-0836
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Huntsville Memorial Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frome?
Dr. Adam Frome is wonderful. He will sit and talk to you like a friend. He will discuss all aspects of your issues, give you all the options. Very honest about your issues. My mom and I call him our warm and fuzzy Dr.
About Dr. Adam Frome, MD
- Nephrology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1215124417
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frome has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frome accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frome works at
Dr. Frome has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frome on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Frome. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frome.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frome, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frome appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.