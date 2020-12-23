Overview of Dr. Adam Gant, MD

Dr. Adam Gant, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine.



Dr. Gant works at MDVIP - Lakeland, Florida in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.