Overview of Dr. Adam Getzels, DO

Dr. Adam Getzels, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Insomnia and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.