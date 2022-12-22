Dr. Adam Geyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Geyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Geyer, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Geyer works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology32 Erickson Pl, New York, NY 10013 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am so grateful for Dr. Geyer's care over the years. He spends a lot of time with patients, is thorough in his explanations, and is up to date on the latest treatments available. After moving out of the city, I suffered from worsening issues and was incorrectly diagnosed multiple times by other doctors over a one year period. I went back to Dr. Geyer and he immediately recognized my situation as an iatrogenic issue. He has been providing care and attention to me through the process of getting off of those medicines and I could not do it without his support. I wish there were more doctors like Dr. Geyer out there!
About Dr. Adam Geyer, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508804238
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Univ/Ny Presybyterian Hosp
- St. Vincent's Hosp/Ny Med Coll
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology
