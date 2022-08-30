Overview

Dr. Adam Goldkind, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Goldkind works at Northwest Suburban Foot & Ankle Clinic in Elk Grove Village, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.