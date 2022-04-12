See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Adam Goldstein, DO

Bariatric Surgery
4.9 (92)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Adam Goldstein, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Goldstein works at Jefferson Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Program in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Woodbury, NJ, Sewell, NJ and Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Jefferson Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Program
    2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 301, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2
    Jefferson Health Woodbury
    159 S Broad St, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3
    Jefferson Surgical Care - Sewell
    400 Medical Center Dr Ste F, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4
    Voorhees Specialty Care - General Surgery
    333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 92 ratings
    Patient Ratings (92)
    5 Star
    (88)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 12, 2022
    Apr 12, 2022
    About Dr. Adam Goldstein, DO

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1497757462
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    • University Of Illinois Metropolitan Group Hospitals Residency In General Surgery
    • University of Illinois / Metropolitan Group Hospitals
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Cornell University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Goldstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldstein accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    92 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

