Dr. Adam Goldstein, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Goldstein works at Jefferson Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Program in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Woodbury, NJ, Sewell, NJ and Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.