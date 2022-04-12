Dr. Adam Goldstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Goldstein, DO
Overview
Dr. Adam Goldstein, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Program2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 301, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Health Woodbury159 S Broad St, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Directions
-
3
Jefferson Surgical Care - Sewell400 Medical Center Dr Ste F, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
-
4
Voorhees Specialty Care - General Surgery333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldstein?
Dr. Goldstein did a great job with my barriatric sleeve surgery. Day after surgery checked on me several times & was very thorough. Did a great job with my incisions & pain was definitely bearable. Would recommend!
About Dr. Adam Goldstein, DO
- Bariatric Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1497757462
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- University Of Illinois Metropolitan Group Hospitals Residency In General Surgery
- University of Illinois / Metropolitan Group Hospitals
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Cornell University
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldstein accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldstein works at
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.