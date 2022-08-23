Dr. Adam Gorelick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorelick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Gorelick, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Adam Gorelick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Gorelick works at
-
1
Western Connecticut Md Grp Gas111 Osborne St Ste 121, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7038
- Danbury Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Gorelick took care of me when I was having trouble swallowing. I was able to get a procedure done in a short amount of time to help me get my diagnosis and treatment. Would 10/10 recommend to anyone!
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1356482251
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University Mich Hosps
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- New York University School of Medicine
Dr. Gorelick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorelick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorelick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorelick works at
Dr. Gorelick has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorelick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gorelick speaks French and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorelick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorelick.
